DA Davidson Predicts Weaker Earnings for Regions Financial

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

