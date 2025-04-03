Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $394.50, but opened at $385.52. Daily Journal shares last traded at $392.22, with a volume of 11,162 shares traded.

Daily Journal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,137,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 133.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.