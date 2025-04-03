DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0115 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $471,630.99 and approximately $3.96 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00005406 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.