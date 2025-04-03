Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2753 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,765. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF alerts:

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.