Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2753 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,765. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
