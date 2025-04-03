Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 16% – Should You Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.93 and last traded at $80.08. Approximately 12,806,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,257,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 19.0 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.