Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $4.47 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Dero has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $11,122.69 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,554.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00099355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.00365518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.00259841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00019231 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

