Desjardins Boosts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$1.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220. The firm has a market cap of C$29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.78. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

