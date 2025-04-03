Desjardins Boosts Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target to C$1.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220. The firm has a market cap of C$29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.78. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.76 and a twelve month high of C$1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
