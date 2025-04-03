Desjardins Issues Negative Forecast for MDA Space Earnings

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MDA Space in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for MDA Space’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on MDA Space from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on MDA Space from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.43.

MDA opened at C$27.63 on Thursday. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

