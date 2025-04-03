DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $114,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $491.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.59.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

