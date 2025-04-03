DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $5.85 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after purchasing an additional 239,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

