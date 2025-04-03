DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in MSCI by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,563,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $576.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.23.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

