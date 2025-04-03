DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 27,041 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $81,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $130.92 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -256.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

