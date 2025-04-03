DF Dent & Co. Inc. Takes Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 422,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 122,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 389.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RxSight by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 62,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on RxSight in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other RxSight news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

