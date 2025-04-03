dForce USD Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.34 million and $10,167.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00098208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00006996 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99272531 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

