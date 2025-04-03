Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 15,765 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.03.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

