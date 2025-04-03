Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 25,147 Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 166.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 313,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fractyl Health by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 56.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 1,754.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Fractyl Health

In other Fractyl Health news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $40,446.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,914.64. The trade was a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $165,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,218.78. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Fractyl Health Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.58. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fractyl Health Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

