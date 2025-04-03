Diametric Capital LP Sells 6,995 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,936 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,607,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after buying an additional 507,398 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 142.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 423,543 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,177,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 337,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAWN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DAWN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $807.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

