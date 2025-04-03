DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1846283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 11.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 270.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317,776 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 158,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 482.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 119,922 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 99,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

