Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 1936691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.51.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
