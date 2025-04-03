Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 337,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 7.3% of Disciplined Investors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,999,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 910.1% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 139,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 93,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

