Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 14,958 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVSC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of AVSC opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

