Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Makes New $434,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.