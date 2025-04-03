Disciplined Investors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period.

BND opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

