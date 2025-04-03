DnB Asset Management AS Has $309,000 Stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JANX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,141,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,582,722.74. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,668 shares of company stock worth $548,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 3.23.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

