DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $244,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

United Airlines Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

