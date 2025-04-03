Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 1,055,999 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,999 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.09% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $40,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

