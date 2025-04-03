Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $77.14 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,138,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,545 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $77,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

