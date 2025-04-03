Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949,544 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold makes up about 3.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equinox Gold worth $135,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQX. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

