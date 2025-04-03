Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Holdings in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Guild were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Guild Stock Down 3.9 %

GHLD opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $913.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Guild Holdings has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Guild Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Guild Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

