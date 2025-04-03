Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158,487 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $38,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. The trade was a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

