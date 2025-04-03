Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.39, but opened at $123.00. Duke Energy shares last traded at $124.23, with a volume of 4,135,379 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

