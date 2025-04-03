Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Marie-Anne Tawil Sells 10,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.08, for a total value of C$190,800.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$18.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

