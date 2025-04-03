ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 30,523,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 26,020,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

