Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $159,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CW opened at $325.70 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,166.90. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

