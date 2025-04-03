Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,072 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

