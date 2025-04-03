EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa America

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
EHang Trading Down 0.3 %
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EHang by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of EHang by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
