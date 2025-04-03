Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 139012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $602,629.77. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

