Energy Stocks To Research – April 3rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, First Solar, and Blackstone are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that are primarily engaged in the production, exploration, and distribution of energy resources, such as oil, natural gas, or renewable energy sources. They tend to be influenced by fluctuations in energy prices and regulatory policies, making them a unique segment of the broader financial market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.88. 86,176,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,004,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,273,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.37. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $742.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $8.66 on Thursday, reaching $157.81. 7,851,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,371. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.89. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $492.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $26.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,977. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.23. 6,186,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,542. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 1-year low of $120.60 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $11.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

See Also