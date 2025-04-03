EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EnQuest Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 15.58 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.82 ($0.23). The company has a market cap of £359.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.96.

EnQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a GBX 0.62 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

