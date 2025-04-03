Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,809 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $22,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

