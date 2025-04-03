Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

