Entrada Therapeutics’ (TRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $330.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.14.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.69. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 161,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,559 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

