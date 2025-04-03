Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UCB FY2026 Earnings

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

UCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,902.72. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

