Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.03 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 116138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

