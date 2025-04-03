Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01), with a volume of 914097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.83.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.27% and a negative net margin of 190.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Europa Oil & Gas

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland acquired 765,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,657.63 ($9,943.68). Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

