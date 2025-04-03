Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

EVAX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.25.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

