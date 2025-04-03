Evercore ISI Downgrades Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Inline

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

