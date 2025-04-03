Everest Management Corp. Makes New $41.21 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Everest Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 646,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,205,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 36.3% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

