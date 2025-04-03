Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.30 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 743547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.