ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700,160 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $100.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

